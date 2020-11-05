WOODVILLE — The Woodville Fourth of July Celebration will happen this weekend, in honor of Veterans Day.
The fireworks display will be held Saturday at 8 p.m. in Trail Marker Park.
The celebration will be following all social distancing guidelines and masks to be worn at all times. Spectators are asked to observe from their vehicles or just outside their vehicles and to limit their group to 10 people or less and maintain 6 feet distancing between groups.
Updates can be found on the website and social media.
Next year's celebration is set for July 1-3.