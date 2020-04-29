WOODVILLE — The Woodville 4th of July Celebration Committee has canceled the 78th Woodville 4th of July Celebration planned for July 2-4, due to coronavirus.
The Celebration Committee has made this difficult decision with guidance from the Village of Woodville, Woodville Police Department and Woodville Twp Fire Department, the committee said in a Wednesday news release.
“As of April 27, parades, fairs, festivals and carnivals remain on the State of Ohio’s list of events that are to remain closed until further notice. Not knowing when the order will be lifted makes it impossible to move forward with either planning the Celebration or fundraising to offset the cost of the fireworks,” the committee stated.
“Over the years, not even torrential downpours, extreme heat, or a flood could shut us down. We did everything possible to hold the celebration for the community. Unfortunately, there is very little we can do against a pandemic and so in 2020, we must postpone the celebration for the safety of our community.”
Next year’s event is set for July 1-3.