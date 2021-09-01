The Bowling Green Planning Commission on Wednesday unanimously approved two public construction projects, including one involving the expansion of Woodbridge Business Park.
According to a memo to the commission from Planning Director Heather Sayler, the first project is the expansion (new roadway and utilities) of Woodbridge Business Park to meet the growing needs of existing and attracting new industrial users.
The next planned expansion is the addition of Rankin Drive, which would be a public road that extends from the existing Woodland Circle to East Wooster Street. This project would also include improvements to East Wooster Street, along with new water, storm and sanitary sewers to serve existing and new businesses. This road will be critical in providing additional access to the park, since currently there is only one entrance/exit off of North Dunbridge Road.
The memo notes that the state has a funding mechanism that can pay up to 75% of the road and storm sewer work, with the city picking up the remaining costs. “
City council has recently approved the ordinance, which would permit the city to move forward with design and constructing services for the improvements, the memo notes, stating the project would likely be done in 2022, with some utility work beginning this year.
The second project would be the construction of a new electric substation by AMP Transmission on the southeastern corner of Brim and Bishop roads.
This project will provide a fourth transmission interconnection and improve electric reliability for city customers, the memo stated.
The city owns the property and will help with maintenance, however, AMPT will lease the property and own the project.
A noteworthy aspect of this project is that AMPT will construct a multi-user trail along Brim and Bishop frontages, which will help improve connectivity to the residential neighborhood to the north.
This project will also improve the visibility and aesthetics of this intersection with the burying of poles and planting trees. Future improvements may include intersection changes and continuing to connect the multi-user trail to other destinations. Construction will likely begin this fall.
The commission also voted to unanimously approve a preliminary plan with waiver requests for the second, third and fourth editions of the Stone Brook Estates subdivision, located along South Mitchell Road.
According to a memo to the commission from Sayler, the expansions would include 33 lots, amounting to a total of just over 11 acres. Thirteen of the lots would be single-family, and 20 would be condominiums. There would be expansion along the existing streets of Dolly Drive and JulieMarie Drive, and the creation of a new street, JessicaAnn Drive.
In the document Sayler noted that normally, the next phase is submittal and review of the construction drawings by city administrative staff and then the final plan will require approval of planning commission, prior to the plat being recorded.
During the meeting, Greg Beck, head of property owner SAS Group, said they hope to begin construction on the second expansion in December and finish by May. Work on the third and fourth expansions could follow at an indeterminate later date.
The commission additionally approved three waiver requests associated with the matter, which were supported by city administrative staff.
The commission further scheduled for public hearing a rezoning request for 300 East Poe Road, from M-2 General Industrial to B-2 Planned Commercial zoning, applied for by Robert and Patricia Maurer.
The site formerly served for decades as the offices of the Sentinel-Tribune. The public hearing is set for Oct. 6.
According to the zoning change application submitted by the Maurers, the proposed use of the property would be for commercial rental.
“We propose to divide the building into smaller areas and lease them,” the application states. “There are very few tenants that want or need a 20,000-plus square foot building.”
Also at the meeting, the commission:
• Heard from Sayler that preliminary 2020 census data numbers state that the city of Bowling Green’s population increased 2.6%, to 30,808 people. She expressed her feeling that the number seems low, due to the pandemic.
• Heard from Sayler that zoning permits continue to be up this year, with 333 permits to date over 296 the same time last year. Additionally, there have been 21 housing starts this year, over 15 during the same period last year.