The Wood County Board of Developmental Disabilities is going forward with security plans for its campus.
At the April 20 meeting, Laura Little, with Garman/Miller Architects, walked board members through all of the updates and additions planned for campus this year.
The meeting was held virtually to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Superintendent Brent Baer said that when employees participating in active shooter training, “it didn’t go well.”
The training brought to light an overwhelming list of security laxes in the buildings. A list of needs was developed and Garman/Miller was hired to design the fixes.
Little reviewed the plans, which include an addition to the bus maintenance building, a new entrance to Wood Lane School and a reworking of the hallways and offices in the support building.
An onsite storage facility also is planned.
The cost of the projects has been estimated at $3.4 million.
The plan will make significant security upgrades to Wood Lane School, with the public entrance being moved from Entrance A to Entrance E, on the east side of the building.
Entrance A, which faces south, will become the student-only entrance. A canopy will be added that will house all school buses and keep students out of the weather.
Students will enter through swinging doors.
That change was “one of the items highly suggested when we did ALICE training,” Baer said. A dedicated student entrance needed, he said.
A new reception area at Entrance E will be added behind glass and will include a copier room, interview spaces and restrooms.
The current reception office will become offices. The clinic will be moved to a larger space.
Visitor parking will be moved to the east side as well.
The Security and Support Building also will get security upgrades. Its current sliding glass doors will be switched out to swinging doors.
“That provides a better lockdown ability,” Little said. “They’re not so easily forced open.”
Space will be taken from the new conference room for a corridor and three offices. Office walls which are now fabricated material will be changed to studs and drywall.
A double set of doors will be added at the main entrance, which will create a secure bubble all visitors will be stuck in.
Scott McKeown, health and safety coordinator, said that the current configuration allows access to the offices along the hallway just inside the entrance.
“This will solve that,” he said.
The bus maintenance building will have warehouse and office space added with a new entrance on the east side of the building while will allow additional security with a lockdown area. The receptionist will buzz people into the building.
There will be a fence encircling the building with a new gate on the east side.
In answer to a question by board member Tim Brown as to what kind of glass will be used, Little said bullet resistant has a hefty price tag. They are looking at laminate glazing and bullet-resistant film.
“We need to discuss what you feel the needs might be for the threat level you might have,” she said.
A new paging system also will be added in all buildings, said Eric Baltzell, with Garman/Miller.
The new system will provide each classroom with a call button and as well as prerecorded emergency announcements, he said.
A fob will allow employees access to the buildings, Baltzell added.
There will be a panic button at each reception desk which will activate strobe lights on the exterior of the building as well as lock down entrances.
As for the bidding environment, “it’s hard to say for sure,” Baltzell said.
“Everyone understand this is a unique situation and territory no one has been in before.”
A lot of manufacturers have put a freeze on price increases and put projects on hold, he said.
“We believe that the pricing is there … there’s contractors who are looking for work right now,” he said. “The environment is in your favor.”
Baer said bids will be opened in June.
A new on-site facility for records retention and agency storage, maintenance, and office space will be built as well. The structure will be added to the northeast of the mobile work crew building.
The steel building will house the maintenance workshop, seasonal equipment and records.
Operation and storage now on Fairview Avenue will be moved into a new structure planned on the north side of the Wood Lane campus located on East Gypsy Lane Road.