Wood Haven Health Care’s medical director has tested positive for coronavirus.
Dr. Thomas E. Wojciechowski Sr. was admitted to the hospital last week where he tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement issued by Jeff Orlowski, administrator for Wood Haven.
Wojciechowski is the medical director at three skilled nursing facilities and one assisted living in Bowling Green, one skilled nursing facility in Perrysburg and one skilled nursing facility in Findlay, Orlowski said.
Before Wojciechowski tested positive for COVID-19 he took precautions while visiting the health care facilities, Orlowski said. He wore N-95 facemasks, which are the best facemasks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Orlowski said. Wojciechowski also wore gloves, and head covering.
Wojciechowski Sr. washed his hands and sanitized his medical equipment in between seeing patients, Orlowski said.
Wood Haven Health Care has notified residents and their responsible parties about the positive test.
“There are not any residents or staff members at Wood Haven who has a confirmed or probable case of COVID-19. Wood Haven Health Care is following recommendations from the Centers For Diseases Control and Prevention Coronavirus Disease 2019 Preparedness Checklist for Nursing Homes,” Orlowski said.