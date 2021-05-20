There have been 13,197 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of 34 since Monday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There are seven average cases per day.
There have been 221 deaths, with no new deaths.
There have been 654 hospitalizations since March 2020.
There are five zip codes with confirmed coronavirus cases. There are 30 confirmed cases in Perrysburg. There are 27 confirmed cases in Bowling Green.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Thursday, there have been 63,513 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 48.55% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 5,079,175 vaccines started, affecting 43.45% of the population.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “orange” or level 2, a drop for the first time in months from “red” or level 3. Level 2 means that there is increased exposure and a high degree of caution should be exercised.
There have been 104 cases over the past two weeks in Wood County. Last week the number was 170. There are 79 cases per 100,000.
Statewide, there are 917,190 confirmed cases and 19,628 confirmed deaths.