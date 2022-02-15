Masks are no longer mandated in Wood County office buildings.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the commissioners decided that face coverings are optional, effective Thursday.
Commissioner Ted Bowlus suggested the change.
“We should probably take a step backward and make it optional instead of mandatory,” he said.
Commissioner Doris Herringshaw said the county judges, who work out of the office building and adjacent courthouse, have also started discussions on a mask-optional policy.
“They want to stay in the same lane was we are,” she said
Commissioner Craig LaHote asked if Health Commissioner Ben Robison had been consulted recently for guidance on a new mask policy.
Andrew Kalmar, county administrator, said he spoke to Robison on Monday.
“The case rate is way down,” Kalmar said.
However, Robison also told him that the Centers for Disease Control has also not changed recommendations.
The commissioners decided to make masks optional, and still welcome those who want to wear one, Social distancing will be maintained and handwashing encouraged.
LaHote added that masks should be worn in county buildings if the area is crowded and social distancing can’t be done.
Bowlus, who is a doctor, said a non-cloth mask should be worn, if people choose to wear face coverings.
“I’d like to see the mandates just go away,” Bowlus said. “I think it’s time we make up our own minds.”