This story will be updated continually as cancellations and weather emergencies are received.
Wood County is under a level 2 snow alert.
Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn issued the alert at 8:30 p.m. Monday.
Level 2 means roads are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy.
Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads.
Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.
The Owens Community College campuses in Perrysburg and Findlay are closed until Wednesday.
Faculty and students in some programs, i.e. nursing clinicals, will continue to report even if the college is closed. Students should check their class syllabi to see if they’re required to meet in the event the college is closed.
There will be no transportation for Bowling Green City Schools on Tuesday. Students and teachers will meet remotely.
Perrysburg schools will be closed Tuesday.
Northwood Local Schools will be closed on Tuesday. Remote work will be provided by teachers.
Elmwood Local Schools will be closed Tuesday. With the amount of snow coming, campus will be closed for all activities until further notice, tweeted Superintendent Tony Borton. Students will have an e-learning day and need to check for the day's assignments by 10 a.m.
Eastwood Local Schools will be closed on Tuesday.
Otsego Local Schools will be closed on Tuesday.
Bowling Green has a snow emergency.
Vehicles must be moved off designated snow streets and from cul-de-sacs. Vehicles not removed are subject to being towed and/or issued a citation.
A snow emergency in Perrysburg Township starts at 11 p.m. Monday. There is no parking on identified snow emergency streets. This is in effect until Tuesday at 6 p.m.