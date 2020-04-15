Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced vote-by-mail current totals for the rescheduled March 17 primary, with two weeks of voting remaining, for the state and each county.
Wood County residents have requested 13,323 ballots and cast 8,043 ballots, as of close of business on Friday.
Statewide, 1.3 million voters have requested a vote-by-mail ballot and 712,048 voters have already cast their ballot. Voters have until April 28 at 7:30 p.m. to drop their ballots at the Wood County Board of Elections, One Courthouse Square, and until April 27 to get them postmarked.
“It is absolutely crucial that Ohioans get their vote-by-mail requests in right away so there is enough time for county boards of elections to process applications and the postal service to deliver the ballots,” LaRose said. “This is an unprecedented situation, and thanks to our tireless, bipartisan election officials and over 130 partners across Ohio, we’re doing everything in our power to provide voters their opportunity to be heard. Voters need to go to VoteOhio.gov so they can utilize that opportunity and get their ballot request in today.”
-Democratic Absentee Ballots Cast: 4,860
-Libertarian Absentee Ballots Cast: 26
-Republican Absentee Ballots Cast: 2,765
-Questions and Issues Absentee Ballots Cast: 392
In response to the coronavirus outbreak, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton ordered in-person polling locations closed on March 17. As a result, the Ohio General Assembly extended the 2020 Ohio primary election until April 28 and converted to a vote-by-mail election.