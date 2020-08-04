Wood County has had 956 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Tuesday health department update. There were 924 on Monday.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert. Gov. Mike DeWine announces the weekly county levels on Thursdays.
There have been 58 deaths since March.
There have been 98 hospitalizations since March. This number is down from 99 on Monday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 42. There are 445 males and 511 females.
There are 153 active cases. This is up from 135 on Monday.
There are 56-60 active coronavirus cases in Perrysburg. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
The Bowling Green zip code has 11-15 cases. Zip codes with one-five active cases include Custar, Cygnet, Fostoria, Grand Rapids, Jerry City, North Baltimore, Portage, Risingsun, Wayne, Weston and Wingston.
Northwood, Rossford and Walbridge each has 6-10 active cases.
Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There have been 244 long-term care cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays. Last week there were 228.
Statewide, there are 90,041 confirmed cases and 3,301 confirmed deaths.