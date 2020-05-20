The debut of the reconstructed Wood County Veterans Memorial has been delayed until 2021.
The project to renovate the Wood County Veterans Memorial continues to make progress in spite of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a county news release.
Fundraising for the $400,000 project was officially started in September, and with recent contributions over 50% has been raised.
Additionally, the fundraising committee has been working with area businesses and trade unions on a significant amount of in-kind work.
The original project schedule completion was Veterans Day 2020. With challenges presented by the pandemic the project schedule is being extended into 2021.
“This project remains vibrant and important despite the delays caused by the pandemic. While it is appropriate to adjust the schedule at this time, support across Wood County remains strong,” said Jack Jones, chairman of the fundraising committee. “We are optimistic about a successful completion of the Veterans Memorial project in 2021.”
The existing Wood County Veterans Memorial was established on the southwest corner of the Wood County Courthouse lawn in 1950. Memorials for Korea and Vietnam were added, but time and weather have taken their toll and the site today is clearly in need of help to respectfully recognize the people who gave their lives.
A group of Wood County veterans worked to design a new Veterans Memorial plaza that will recognize all county residents who died in the Civil War, WWI, WWII, Korea, Vietnam, Gulf War, and Afghanistan along with Gold Star families. The $400,000 project will create an area that is accessible to people with disabilities, and is conducive to memorial services.
Donations for the project can still be made to the Bowling Green Community Foundation/Wood County Veterans Memorial, P.O. Box 1175, Bowling Green, OH 43402. Email Vmemorial@co.wood.oh.us
The project was dedicated last May with a Medal of Honor ceremony for Master Chief Special Warfare Operator Edward C. Byers Jr. and the unveiling of the plans.