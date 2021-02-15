The Wood County Health Department is moving scheduled Tuesday vaccinations to Wednesday.
“Vaccine appointments scheduled for Tuesday with Wood County Health Department are being moved to Wednesday at the same time. Those who scheduled appointments for Tuesday do not need to reschedule and can show up at the same time on Wednesday,” the health department said in a social media statement Monday.
Wood County statistics were not updated on Monday, due to the Presidents Day holiday.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Monday, there have been 15,742 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 12.02% of the population. The number was 13,194 on Thursday.
Statewide, there have been 1,307,563 vaccines started, affecting 11.19% of the population.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
Statewide, there are 812,300 confirmed cases and 13,945 confirmed deaths.