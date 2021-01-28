After receiving almost 1,800 coronavirus vaccine doses this week and last, Wood County is expecting 800 next week.
Wood County Health Commissioner Ben Robison said that the state roll-out of the vaccine to teachers and school staff will probably affect doses available to the public through the month of February.
“That’s it for this next week — 800,” Robison said in a Thursday interview.
He said the state wants doses for school employees — the goal is to have face-to-face classes by March 1 — and there’s just a lot of K-12 personnel.
“When you try to accommodate those … in order to do that you’ve got to get the doses from somewhere,” Robison said. “It’s possible in February, we could see this happen.
“The month of February may be a little bit lower,” he said. “On the other side of the school doses, we may see an increase.”
In an interview earlier this week, Robison said that Wood County could vaccinate 10,000 people a week if enough doses were available.
This week and last week, the county had almost 1,800 vaccines and all of them were administered, he said.
Wood County public schools personnel will learn on Friday when they will be getting vaccinations. Area superintendents notified their staffs Wednesday morning about the vaccination efforts.
“The governor has indicated that counties will be notified this Friday when they can expect delivery of the doses needed to vaccinate all K-12 educators, public and private,” said Lake Local Schools Superintendent Jim Witt.
“We have chosen this plan to maximize the resources needed to complete the process. Doing so on a Friday allows employees the opportunity to recover over the weekend.”
Although the actual date for vaccinations remains unknown, it will be a Friday and the target date is Feb. 12.
There are approximately 3,000 adults working in Wood County school districts who want the vaccine.
On the day employees receive the vaccine, all county schools will have a virtual learning day. This same process will be followed either three weeks or one month after the date of the first vaccine so school employees can receive their second vaccine.
That date will be shared when it is known.
Robison on Thursday said that private schools are not included in this.
“Private schools are not currently planning to do this as a group,” he said. “It’s kind of a mixed bag, whether they will consolidate or do their own thing.”
Robison said that private school officials in Wood County will be communicating directly with their school staff.
To help with the school vaccinations and other clinics that will be held in the future, the health department is looking for 3,000 volunteers.
“The more volunteers that we have available to us, the more flexible we can be,” Robison said.
As vaccinations continue and more doses arrive, the health department plans on having clinics in the evening to reach people who work during the day and visiting seniors and others who are homebound, he said.
“The other thing, too, that’s just a reality of people having phases of availability,” Robison said of the large number of volunteers that they are looking for. “By having a large group of people we can weather whatever will happen.”
For more information on volunteering, visit the Wood County Medical Reserve Corps page at https://www.woodcountyhealth.org/ep/mrc.html.
Robison also reminded people who are signing up for a vaccine that there are several ways to do so.
“The app is just one avenue,” he said. “If a person feels they do not feel like taking that on, they do not have to do that.”
He said each provider, including Kroger, Wood County Hospital and Mercy Health in Perrysburg, has a scheduling process.
Ways to sign up for a vaccine:
Vaccine.WoodCountyHealth.org can be accessed by going to www.WoodCountyHealth.org and clicking on COVID-19 Vaccines.
For vaccines administered by the health department, a mobile application and website called ArmorVax will be used for registration. Details about this can be found at Vaccine.WoodCountyHealth.org.
To speak to someone to schedule an appointment, call 419-352-8402 and choose option 1. The health department is partnering with the Wood County Committee on Aging and 211, which will provide support for vaccination scheduling.