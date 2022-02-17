Wood County is under a level one snow alert.
Sheriff Mark Mark Wasylyshyn issued the alert at 6 p.m. Thursday
This means roadways are hazardous, with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Drive very cautiously.
A reminder of what the three levels are:
Level 1: "Snow Alert" – Roadways are hazardous, with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Drive very cautiously.
Level 2: "Snow Advisory" – Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow and/or icy condition. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on roadways. Employees should contact their employer to determine if they should report to work.
Level 3: "Snow Emergency" – All municipal, township, county, state and U.S. routes in Wood County are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be out during these conditions. Those traveling on the roadways may subject themselves to arrest. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work – only essential personnel may go to work, and only if their route is passable.