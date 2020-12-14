There have been 6,774 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update.
This is an increase of 235 since Friday.
There have been 117 deaths, which is unchanged.
There are 519 active cases, which is a decrease of eight.
There have been 384 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 39. There are 3,256 males and 3,517 females.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. The state levels are updated on Thursday.
Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
Statewide, there are 570,602 reported cases and 7,551 confirmed deaths.