There have been 6,010 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update.
This is an increase of 329 since Friday.
There have been 114 deaths, which which is unchanged.
There are 488 active cases, which is an increase of seven.
There have been 353 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 38. There are 2,891 males and 3,119 females.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. The state levels are updated on Thursday.
Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
Statewide, there are 458,993 confirmed cases and 6,544 confirmed deaths. The state’s website said that the data is incomplete due to unprecedented volume.