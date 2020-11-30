There have been 4,678 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update. This is the first update since Wednesday, due to the holiday.
This is an increase of 494 since Wednesday.
There have been 108 deaths, which is an increase of one.
There are 423 active cases, which is a decrease of 87.
There have been 325 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 37. There are 2,510 males and 2,662 females.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus remains “red” or level 3. The alerts from the state were updated Wednesday.
Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
Statewide, there are 398,371 confirmed cases and 6,009 confirmed deaths.