There have been 4,678 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Wednesday health department update.
This is an increase of 133 since Tuesday.
There have been 107 deaths, which is no change since Friday.
There are 510 active cases, which is a decrease of 15.
There have been 311 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 36. There are 2,264 males and 2,414 females.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus remains “red” or level 3. The alerts from the state were updated Wednesday.
Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
There have been 850 cases over the past two weeks (last week there were 725); Wood County’s population is 130,817. That is 649 cases per 100,000.
Statewide, there are 361,623 confirmed cases and 5,869 confirmed deaths.
There have been 48 men and 59 women who have died, according to a Wednesday update. The breakdown of deaths is updated once a week.
Of the women, 17 were in their 90s, 22 in their 80s, 14 in their 70s, two in their 60s, three in their 50s and one in her 40s. Of the men, four were in their 90s, 23 were in their 80s, 12 in their 70s and nine in their 60s.
There are 26 zip codes in Wood County with active coronavirus cases, compared to 28 last week. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
There are 136-140 active cases in Bowling Green and 191-195 cases in Perrysburg. There are 31-35 Northwood and 26-30 cases in North Baltimore
There are 16-20 active cases in Rossford and are 11-15 active in Walbridge, Pemberville and Weston. There are 6-10 active cases in Fostoria, Luckey and Risingsun.
There are 1-5 active cases in Bloomdale, Bradner, Custar, Cygnet, Genoa, Grand Rapids, Haskins, Jerry City, Millbury, Milton Center, Portage, Rudolph, Tontogany, West Millgrove and Wayne.
Active case numbers include Wood County residents who are being monitored by the health department, according to state and federal isolation criteria. Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There have been 53 impacts to local schools for the week of Nov. 16. This number is updated on Wednesdays. There were 62 last week.
There are reports from Bowling Green (five students, one staff), Eastwood (zero students, one staff), Elmwood (three students, one staff), Lake (one student, one staff), Northwood (three students, zero staff), Penta Career Center (six students, three staff), Perrysburg (14 students, four staff), Rossford (four students, five staff) and St. Rose School in Perrysburg (one student, zero staff).
Numbers included are based on a weekly report issued to the Ohio Department of Health and may not always match updates from other sources. Students or staff may be counted more than once if they were present in multiple school settings.
There have been 492 long-term care coronavirus cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays. There were 442 last week.
They are broken down by facility:
• Kingston Rehabilitation of Perrysburg, 21 residents, 40 staff
• Briar Hill Health Campus, 46 residents, 22 staff
• Grand Rapids Care Center, one resident, five staff
• Otterbein Pemberville, 21 residents, 21 staff
• Waterford at Levis Commons, zero residents and five staff
• The Manor at Perrysburg, 29 residents, 14 staff
• Bowling Green Manor, 13 residents, 17 staff
• SKLD Perrysburg, 50 residents, 11 staff
• Heritage Corner Health Care, 14 residents, 10 staff
• Wood Haven Health Care, zero residents, three staff
• Kingston Residence of Perrysburg, 44 residents, 22 staff
• Otterbein Perrysburg, six residents, 18 staff
• St. Clare Commons, two residents, five staff
• Brookdale Bowling Green, zero residents and two staff
• Heartland of Perrysburg, 31 residents, 17 staff
• Wood Lane Residential Werner House, one resident, one staff