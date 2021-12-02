There have been 20,006 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of 388 since Monday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There are 97 average cases per day. The cases per 100,000 are 363.87.
There have been 280 deaths, which is an increase of one since Monday.
There have been 893 hospitalizations since March 2020. That is an increase of 20 since Monday.
Of the cases by zip code, there are 200 in Bowling Green and 262 in Perrysburg.
There are 39 each in Rossford and Walbridge and 38 in Northwood.
There are 36 in North Baltimore, 35 in Northwood and 24 in Millbury.
There are 18 in Pemberville and 16 in Luckey.
Statewide, there are 1,708,292 confirmed cases and 26,587 confirmed deaths.