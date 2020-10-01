Wood County has had 2,002 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Thursday health department update.
That is an increase of 19 from Wednesday.
There are 155 active cases, a decrease of 15 since Wednesday.
Wood County has had 82 deaths, which is unchanged since Wednesday.
There have been 164 hospitalizations since March, which is unchanged since Wednesday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 32. There are 945 males and 1,057 females.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
Level 2 means there is increased exposure and spread. People should exercise a high degree of caution.
There have been 248 cases over the past two weeks; Wood County’s population is 130,817. That is 189.58 cases per 100,000.
In a new state marker on Thursday, Wood County has been tagged with an “H” for high case incidence. Lucas, Fulton, Henry, Defiance, Paulding, Putnam and Hancock counties are also “H.”
Statewide, there are 146,438 confirmed cases and 4,514 confirmed deaths.
There have been seven impacts to local schools for the week of Sept. 21. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
There are reports from Otsego (zero students, two staff), Penta (two students, zero staff), Perrysburg (one student, one staff) and Wood Lane (zero students, one staff). (The student/staff numbers have been updated, per the Wood County Health Department on Thursday.)