There have been 12,014 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update.
This is an increase of 95 since Thursday. The health department updates local statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There have been 210 deaths, which is an increase of one since Thursday.
There are 94 active cases; this is a decrease of two since Thursday.
There have been 590 hospitalizations since March 2020. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 38. There are 5,727 males and 6,287 females.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Monday, there have been 34,168 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 26.12% of the population. The number was 31,574 on Thursday.
Statewide, there have been 2,822,236 vaccines started, affecting 24.14% of the population.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
Statewide, there are 851,248 confirmed cases and 18,340 Ohio resident deaths.