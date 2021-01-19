There have been 10,094 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Tuesday health department update.
This is an increase of 245 since Friday. There was no reporting on Monday, due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
There have been 156 deaths, which is an increase of two.
There are 288 active cases; this is a decrease of 108.
There have been 503 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 39. There are 4,835 males and 5,269 females.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Tuesday, there have been 6,215 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 4.75% of the population. The number was 6,113 on Monday.
Statewide, there have been 456,131 vaccines started, affecting 3.9% of the population.
Statewide, there are 736,291 confirmed cases and 9,252 confirmed deaths.