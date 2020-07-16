Wood County remains red, regarding coronavirus cases.
The level 3 alert from the State of Ohio means everyone must wear masks indoors as cases continue to climb. The level also means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
Gov. Mike DeWine gave county alert updates during a Thursday news conference. Wood County was put into the red status last week.
Lucas County joined Wood this week at the level 3. Others at level 3 are Allen, Athens, Butler, Clermont, Cuyahoga, Delaware, Fairfield, Franklin, Hamilton, Licking, Lorain, Montgomery, Pickaway, Richland, Scioto, Summit and Union.
Trumbull County dropped to level 2 after two weeks of being red.
“That’s the good news. We have bad news, as well,” DeWine said.
He then launched into a description of each red county.
In Lucas County, the number of cases has more than quadrupled over the last three weeks. Emergency room visits have doubled. People seeing their doctor with symptoms have tripled. Local officials note an outbreak at a long-term care facility and at a recent funeral.
“If you’re red, do everything you can to push it back,” he said.
DeWine continued to encourage everyone to wear masks, which he also talked about in a Wednesday evening address to Ohioans.
“Approximately 60% of the population of the State of Ohio will be living under a mask,” DeWine said. “The jury’s in … masks do make a difference.”
In a video posted on the Wood County Health Department social media, Health Commissioner Ben Batey said the county could remain at level 3 for some time, or fluctuate.
“The goal for all of us is to reverse these trend numbers as quickly as possible so that we can get down to a level 1 or level 2 and do away with the face covering requirement,” he said.
“But the way to do that, is we all have to work together to slow the spread of the virus.”
He said the quickest way to do that is to wear a face covering.
Even if Wood County dropped a level, masks are still mandated in Bowling Green. Council on Tuesday made face coverings a must until Oct. 31.
The level 3, which has four-five indicators triggered, is a public emergency, according to Ohio’s alert systems. There are four levels, with level 4 being a public emergency when people should only leave home for supplies and services.