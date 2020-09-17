Ohio’s senior centers may open Monday, but there are too many challenges — including testing all staff — for Wood County to allow seniors in, according to the executive director.
The goal to open the main senior center in Bowling Green is Nov. 3, according to Denise Niese, executive director of the Wood County Committee on Aging.
She said that the restart plan for the state’s senior centers includes testing staff and volunteers for coronavirus. The committee on aging, which runs eight senior centers in the county and provides home-delivered meals, has 42 staff.
“We have to have time to get the testing set up,” Niese said. “Who is going to do it, and where do we get the money?”
The 42 staff members will need a test every two weeks, as will 100-150 volunteers, who primarily deliver meals to seniors.
“Quite frankly, you know you’re going to lose some people because people don’t want to be swabbed every two weeks,” Niese said.
There is also “strategic testing” recommended for visitors to the senior centers, but that has not been defined, she said.
When the state shut down everything in March, the senior center staff moved to provide other services, Niese said. Those include delivering meals, making calls to home-bound seniors, offering virtual programming and providing non-medical transportation.
It’s been good, but it doesn’t replace the socialization that seniors get at the centers, Niese said.
“That all comes back to mental health and being able to be with other people,” she said. “It helps with cognition because you have people to talk to.”
Another service that will be challenging to provide to seniors is help with Medicare enrollment, which starts Oct. 15. The centers annually assist 350 seniors with this, Niese said.
“It is a complicated process to go online … you have to go from screen to screen and compare and contrast,” Niese said, adding that many seniors are not computer savvy or have no access.
She added that Wood County senior centers have been ready to open since July.
“Everything’s marked (for social distancing), dining rooms are rearranged,” she said.
The state plan is too stringent — possibly the most excessive in the country — and she hopes for continuing clarification.
“I’ve had seniors say to me, ‘I don’t have to have a test to get my haircut or to go to this place or that place. Why do I have to have one to come into this building?’” Niese said. “I’ve not heard of any other state going to this degree for senior centers.”
The committee on aging has a four-phased approach for re-opening. The final phase is congregating for congregate dining, exercise classes and other activities.
“We want to be at phase two,” Niese said.
Phase two includes opening senior centers to visitors and participants, with scheduled appointments between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
The Bowling Green location will open first, then others. There will be no congregate dining or group programming. Volunteers over the age of 70 may return.
Phase three includes starting grab-and-go lunch options and non-contact activities.
Niese sent out more information in a press release:
The Ohio Department of Aging on Sept. 11 released the guidelines for reopening senior centers.
Based upon the requirements/guidelines which must be satisfied in order to reopen the senior centers operated by the committee on aging, it has been determined that the Wood County senior centers will not reopen on Monday as announced by Gov. Mike DeWine.
Current requirements/guidelines released by the Ohio Department of Aging in collaboration with the Ohio Department of Health require the following to occur prior to reopening:
· Requires testing of all senior center staff and volunteers (initial baseline and at least once every other week thereafter).
· Requires strategic testing of participants with an initial baseline and at least once every other week thereafter. Note: this is still being clarified as to how many people and demographics.
· The state will support the training of the WCCOA registered nurse to conduct the testing (for staff, volunteers and identified participants, supply nasal test kits, lab capacity, baseline and repeat testing).
· All services will be by appointment only once the WCCOA has satisfied the requirements to reopen.
Based upon the restrictions put in place by the state, all WCCOA Senior Center locations (Perrysburg, Rossford, Walbridge, Grand Rapids, Pemberville, Wayne, North Baltimore and the Wood County Senior Center in Bowling Green) will remain closed to the general public through Nov. 2. The committee on aging will continue working with the Wood County Health District to reopen safely.
Any Wood County resident (age 60+), in need of home-delivered meals or other assistance, should contact the committee on aging at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or via email at WCCOA@wccoa.net.