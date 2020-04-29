All Wood County Committee on Aging Senior Center locations will remain closed to the general public through May 29.
The centers are located in Perrysburg, Rossford, Walbridge, Grand Rapids, Pemberville, Wayne and North Baltimore. The Wood County Senior Center in Bowling Green will also remain closed.
WCCOA will continue to offer modified services.
WCCOA is reinforcing the importance of remaining at home and avoiding public gatherings, according to a news release issued Wednesday.
The older adults who participate at the senior center congregate dining sites should take advantage of home-delivered meals during this time. Any Wood County resident (age 60+) in need of home-delivered meals or other assistance should call 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email WCCOA@wccoa.net.
WCCOA has put a plan in place for modified operations for services during the coronavirus pandemic. This is a starting point and will be modified as need arises or as recommended by the Wood County Health Department.
This plan calls for the following:
· Medical Escort will be provided on a case by case basis (but not for clients who are symptomatic of the virus).
· All senior center locations will be closed to participants and the general public.
Home delivered meal service will continue.
· All home-delivered meal participants will receive one hot lunch delivered daily and will be offered a weekly drop of seven frozen meals to reheat for dinner.
· Staff and volunteers who will be delivering home delivered meals will not be entering client homes unless absolutely necessary to make the delivery. Staff/volunteers will also be instructed to remain at least 6 feet away from a client if they need to enter the residence. The clients will be asked to have a table/surface near the inside of the door or on their front porch/in their garage for meals to be placed upon at delivering. In order to assure that the client is well, the staff/volunteer will have a visual of the client or at minimum voice interaction through the door.