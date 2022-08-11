Country music sensation Dolly Parton took the stage in Columbus on Tuesday — not to perform, but to promote her other passion, inspiring children to read.
Parton was the guest of Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine, in her effort to promote Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Gov. Mike DeWine declared Aug. 9 Dolly Parton Day in Ohio.
Inspired by her own father’s inability to read, Parton started her Imagination Library in 1995. Today, it spans five countries and gifts over 1 million books free each month. Ohio’s Imagination Library began in 2019 and distributes more than 327,000 books monthly to all kids from birth to age five.
The First Lady’s Charitable Foundation hosted the luncheon, which was closed to the public, to raise financial support and awareness for the Ohio Program. The event took place at Ohio Union in the Archie Griffin Ballroom.
Currently, 45% of eligible children in Ohio receive books through DPIL. The goal of the event was to raise that mark to 50%.
United Way of Greater Toledo’s Wood County has been a proponent of Parton’s library since the beginning. Wood County was represented at the luncheon by Maria Simon, youth services coordinator for Wood County District Public Library, also an advisory board member for United Way in Wood County.
“Dolly was amazing to see in person,” Simon said. “Down to earth, funny, and very inspiring.”
Erin Hachtel, area director for United Way in Wood County, said that 3,586 Wood County children enrolled.
“United Way in Wood County is proud to serve as the local affiliate for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Ohio. As of Aug. 1, Wood County has enrolled over 50% of our eligible children thanks to incredible support and outreach of our WoodLink libraries and Wood County Hospital. This program is a key piece of our early childhood education investment in the county,” Hachtel said.
Culminating the luncheon, Parton and the First Lady were gifted quilts featuring squares created by participating youth in each Ohio county, including Wood.