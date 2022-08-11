Dolly Parton

Culminating the luncheon, Parton and the First Lady were gifted quilts featuring squares created by participating youth in each Ohio county, including Wood.

 supplied photo

Country music sensation Dolly Parton took the stage in Columbus on Tuesday — not to perform, but to promote her other passion, inspiring children to read.

Parton was the guest of Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine, in her effort to promote Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Gov. Mike DeWine declared Aug. 9 Dolly Parton Day in Ohio.

