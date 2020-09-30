Wood County has had 82 deaths due to coronavirus, according to a Wednesday health department update.
The latest death was a man in his 70s.
There have been 36 men and 46 women who have died. Of the women, 13 were in their 90s, 16 in their 80s, 12 in their 70s, two in their 60s and three in their 50s. Of the men, two were in their 90s, 18 were in their 80s, nine in their 70s and seven in their 60s.
Wood County has had 1,983 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable. That is an increase of 25 from Tuesday.
There are 170 active cases, a decrease of seven since Tuesday.
There have been 164 hospitalizations since March, which is an increase of five since Tuesday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 32. There are 933 males and 1,050 females.
There are 13 zip codes in Wood County with active cases. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
There are 121-125 active cases in Bowling Green and 16-20 in Perrysburg. There are six-10 active cases in Rossford.
There are 1-5 active cases in Bradner, Cygnet, Deshler, Fostoria, Millbury, North Baltimore, Northwood, Portage and Walbridge.
Active case numbers include Wood County residents who are being monitored by the health department, according to state and federal isolation criteria. Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There have been seven impacts to local schools for the week of Sept. 21. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
There are reports from Otsego (one student, two staff), Penta (two students, one staff), Perrysburg (one student, one staff) and Wood Lane (one student).
Numbers included are based on a weekly report issued to the Ohio Department of Health and may not always match updates from other sources. Students or staff may be counted more than once if they were present in multiple school settings.
There have been 350 long-term care coronavirus cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays. There were 342 last week.
They are broken down by facility:
• Wood Haven Health Care, zero residents, two staff
• The Manor at Perrysburg, 18 residents, seven staff
• Kingston Residence of Perrysburg, 44 residents, 19 staff
• SKLD Perrysburg, 50 residents, nine staff
• Otterbein Perrysburg, six residents, 18 staff
• Kingston Rehabilitation of Perrysburg, 11 residents, 31 staff
• Heritage Corner Health Care, one resident, four staff
• St. Clare Commons, one resident, five staff
• Briar Hill Health Campus, 45 residents, 19 staff
• Brookdale Bowling Green, zero residents and one staff
• Otterbein Pemberville, three residents, eight staff
• Heartland of Perrysburg, 28 residents, 15 staff
• Wood Lane Residential Werner House, one resident, one staff
• Grand Rapids Care Center, one resident, zero staff
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
Statewide, there are 145,191 confirmed cases and 4,501 confirmed deaths.