Wood County has had 1,163 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Tuesday health department update. There were 1,154 on Monday.
There have been 60 deaths, which is up one since Monday.
The latest death was a man in his 80s.
There have been 28 men and 32 women who have died. Of the women, 10 were in their 90s, 11 in their 80s, eight in their 70s, one in her 60s and one in her 50s. Of the men, one was in his 90s, 15 were in their 80s, six in their 70s and six in their 60s.
There have been 114 hospitalizations since March, up six since Monday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 42. There are 541 males and 622 females.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
There are 88 active cases. There were 90 on Monday.
There are 46-60 active cases in Perrysburg and 11-15 active cases in Bowling Green. These zip code numbers are updated on Wednesdays.
There are 16-20 active cases in North Baltimore and Millbury.
There are 1-5 active cases in Bradner, Cygnet, Fostoria, Jerry City, Pemberville, Portage, Risingsun, Rossford, Tontogany, Walbridge, Wayne and Weston.
Active case numbers include Wood County residents who are being monitored by the health department, according to state and federal isolation criteria. Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There have been 267 long-term care cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 104,105 confirmed cases and 3,592 confirmed deaths.