There have been 49 Wood County deaths that can be attributed to coronavirus, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is up from 48 on Wednesday.
The latest death was a woman in her 70s.
There have been 24 men and 25 women who have died. Of the women, eight were in their 90s, 10 in their 80s, six in their 70s and one in her 60s. Of the men, one was in his 90s, 12 were in their 80s, five in their 70s and six in their 60s.
There are 306 total coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, in Wood County, up from 303 on Wednesday.
There are 66 hospitalizations.
The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 59. There are 126 men and 180 women.
Wood County has 198 long-term care cases, which include residents and staff. That number is updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 34,639 confirmed cases and 2,117 confirmed deaths. The median age is 49.