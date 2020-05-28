There have been 46 Wood County deaths that can be attributed to coronavirus, according to a Thursday health department update.
The number had been at 45 since Saturday.
The latest death was a woman in her 80s.
There have been 22 men and 24 women who have died. Of the women, eight were in their 90s, 10 in their 80s, five in their 70s and one in her 60s. Of the men, one was in his 90s, 11 were in their 80s, four in their 70s and six in their 60s.
There are 282 total coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, in Wood County.
There are 65 hospitalizations.
The age range is 1-100 and the median age is 60. There are 114 men and 168 women.
Wood County has 198 long-term care cases, which include residents and staff. That number is updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 31,625 confirmed cases and 1,888 confirmed deaths. The median age is 49.