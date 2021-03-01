There have been 11,502 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update.
This is an increase of 74 since Thursday.
There have been 194 deaths, which is an increase of one since Thursday.
There are 82 active cases; this is a decrease of 16 since Thursday.
There have been 566 hospitalizations since March 2020. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 39. There are 5,474 males and 6,028 females.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Monday, there have been 22,827 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 17.45% of the population. The number was 19,933 on Thursday.
Statewide, there have been 1,687,834 vaccines started, affecting 14.44% of the population.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
Statewide, there are 830,282 confirmed cases and 14,752 confirmed deaths.