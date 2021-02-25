There have been 11,428 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of 61 since Tuesday.
There have been 193 deaths, which is an increase of two since Tuesday.
There are 98 active cases; this is an increase of 17 since Tuesday.
There have been 561 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 39. There are 5,449 males and 5,979 females.
There have been 91 men and 102 women who have died.
Of the women, one was in her 100s, 30 were in their 90s, 36 in their 80s, 23 in their 70s, five in their 60s, five in their 50s, one in her 40s and one in her 20s. Of the men, 14 were in their 90s, 37 were in their 80s, 24 in their 70s, 12 in their 60s, one in his 50s, two in his 40s and one in his 30s.
The vaccine allotment since Jan. 18 was 9,620 with 100% administered. They went to Kroger Bowling Green, 400; Kroger Perrysburg, 300; Meijer Bowling Green, 960; Mercy Health Perrysburg, 3,320; health department, 2,800; and Wood County Hospital, 1,700.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Thursday, there have been 19,933 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 15.24% of the population. The number was 17,904 on Tuesday.
Statewide, there have been 1,530,823 vaccines started, affecting 13.10% of the population.
There are 11 zip codes with active coronavirus cases.
There are 31-35 active cases in Bowling Green and 36-40 Perrysburg.
There are 6-10 active cases in Rossford. There are 1-5 active cases in Cygnet, Luckey, North Baltimore, Northwood, Risingsun, Wayne, Walbridge and Weston.
There have been 12 impacts to local schools for the week of Feb. 15, compared to 29 last week.
There are reports from Bowling Green (three students, zero staff), Otsego (two students, zero staff) Penta Career Center (zero students, one staff), Perrysburg (five students, zero staff) and St. Aloysius in Bowling Green (zero students, one staff).
There have been 913 long-term care coronavirus cases, there were 864 last week.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
There have been 172 cases over the past two weeks. Wood County’s population is 130,817. That is 131 cases per 100,000. Last week’s reporting was 228 cases over the past two weeks.
Statewide, there are 826,149 confirmed cases and 14,573 confirmed deaths.