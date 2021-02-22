There have been 11,367 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update.
This is an increase of 76 since Thursday.
There have been 191 deaths, an increase of one since Thursday.
There are 81 active cases; this is an increase of 4 since Thursday.
There have been 558 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 39. There are 5,428 males and 5,939 females.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Monday, there have been 17,904 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 13.69% of the population. The number was 16,333 on Thursday.
Statewide, there have been 1,451,107 vaccines started, affecting 12.41% of the population.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
Statewide, there are 821,016 confirmed cases and 14,351 confirmed deaths. According to a note on the state website, the Bureau of Infectious Diseases and the Bureau of Vital Statistics continues to reconcile death data. This process is ongoing as the teams complete a deep review of the data.