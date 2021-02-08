There have been 11,055 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update.
This is an increase of 103 since Thursday.
There have been 161 deaths, an increase of one since Thursday.
There are 157 active cases; this is a decrease of 41 since Thursday.
There have been 542 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 39. There are 5,289 males and 5,766 females.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Monday, there have been 12,389 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 9.47% of the population. The number previously was 10,964 on Wednesday.
Statewide, there have been 1,058,141 vaccines started, affecting 9.05% of the population.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
Statewide, there are 922,143 confirmed cases and 11,695 confirmed deaths.