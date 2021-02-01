There have been 10,839 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update.
This is an increase of 189 since Thursday.
There have been 158 deaths.
There are 238 active cases; this is a decrease of 43 since Thursday.
There have been 528 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 39. There are 5,185 males and 5,654 females.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Monday, there have been 10,393 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 7.94% of the population. The number was 8,604 on Wednesday.
Statewide, there have been 853,965 vaccines started, affecting 7.31% of the population.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
Statewide, there are 783,158 confirmed cases and 10,000 confirmed deaths.