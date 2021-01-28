There have been 10,650 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of 189 since Monday.
There have been 158 deaths.
There are 281 active cases; this is an increase of 29 since Monday.
There have been 518 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 39. There are 5,086 males and 5,564 females.
There have been 75 men and 83 women who have died. The breakdown of deaths is updated once a week.
Of the women, one was in her 100s, 27 were in their 90s, 29 in their 80s, 16 in their 70s, five in their 60s, four in their 50s and one in her 40s. Of the men, 11 were in their 90s, 33 were in their 80s, 16 in their 70s, 12 in their 60s, one in his 50s, one in his 40s and one in his 30s.
The vaccine allotment for the week of Jan. 18 was 1,800 with 100% administered. They went to Kroger Bowling Green, 100; Kroger Perrysburg, 100; Meijer Bowling Green, 450; Mercy Health Perrysburg, 400; health department, 500; and Wood County Hospital, 200.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Wednesday, there have been 8,604 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 6.6% of the population. The number was 8,280 on Wednesday.
Statewide, there have been 716,017 vaccines started, affecting 6.13% of the population.
There are 21 zip codes in Wood County with active coronavirus cases; it was 23 last week.
There are 86-90 active cases in Bowling Green and 91-95 active cases in Perrysburg. There are 26-30 active cases in Northwood and 11-15 active cases in Rossford.
There are 6-10 active cases in Luckey, Millbury, North Baltimore and Pemberville. There are 1-5 active cases in Bloomdale, Bradner, Custar, Cygnet, Fostoria, Grand Rapids, Haskins, Lemoyne, Rudolph, Stony Ridge and Wayne.
There have been 69 impacts to local schools for the week of Jan. 18, compared to 102 last week.
There are reports from Bowling Green (nine students, one staff), Eastwood (four students, two staff), Elmwood (two students, three staff), Lake (one student, zero staff), North Baltimore (three students, three staff), Penta Career Center (three students, three staff), Rossford (three students, two staff) and Wood County Educational Service Center (one student, three staff).
There have been 852 long-term care coronavirus cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays. There were 845 last week.
They are broken down by facility:
• Bowling Green Manor, 76 residents, 50 staff
• Brookdale Bowling Green, 20 residents and 16 staff
• Kingston Rehabilitation of Perrysburg, 41 residents, 65 staff
• Briar Hill Health Campus, 49 residents, 35 staff
• Grand Rapids Care Center, 12 residents, 13 staff
• Otterbein Pemberville, 24 residents, 28 staff
• Otterbein Perrysburg, 10 residents, 28 staff
• The Manor at Perrysburg, 30 residents, 22 staff
• SKLD Perrysburg, 53 residents, 25 staff
• Heritage Corner Health Care, 14 residents, 12 staff
• Waterford at Levis Commons, 13 residents, 11 staff
• Wood Haven Health Care, two residents, 14 staff
• Kingston Residence of Perrysburg, 44 residents, 25 staff
• St. Clare Commons, two residents, five staff
• Heartland of Perrysburg, 33 residents, 30 staff
• Wood Lane Residential Bair House, five residents, 11 staff
• Wood Lane Residential Werner House, four residents, three staff
• Wood Lane Residential Dunn House, six residents, five staff
• Wood Lane Residential Rollie Hampton, two residents, one staff
• Wood Lane Residential Schult House, six residents, five staff
• Wood Lane Residential Restle, one resident, one staff
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
There have been 643 cases over the past two weeks. Wood County’s population is 130,817. That is 491 cases per 100,000. Last week’s reporting was 784 cases over the past two weeks.
Statewide, there are 771,743 confirmed cases and 9,803 confirmed deaths.