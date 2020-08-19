Several polling places will be moved for November’s election, and the new locations will be permanent.
The Wood County Board of Elections on Monday approved moving 14 polling locations to larger sites.
Those being moved, starting with precinct number, include:
• 010: Bowling Green Trinity Church to the Veterans Memorial Building in City Park
• 020: Bowling Green Trinity Church to the Veterans Memorial Building in City Park
• 101: Wood County District Public Library to the Veterans Memorial Building in City Park
• 120: Wood County District Public Library to the Veterans Memorial Building in City Park
• 260: Grand Rapids Township Park to the Grand Rapids Township Fire Station
• 270: Grand Rapids Township Village to the Grand Rapids Township Fire Station
• 630: Perrysburg Township Hamlet to Rossford Elementary School
• 650: Perrysburg Township Glenwood to Rossford Elementary School
• 652: Perrysburg Township Fallen to Rossford Elementary School
• 653: Perrysburg Township Starbright to Rossford Elementary School
• 671: Perrysburg Township South to Rossford Elementary School
• 900: Troy Township North to Troy Township Maintenance Building
• 920: Troy Township South to Troy Township Maintenance Building
• 930: Troy Township Luckey to Troy Township Maintenance Building
Terry Burton, co-director of the elections board, said they looked at these locations and determined the size wasn’t sufficient for social distancing.
The Veterans Building at City Park has a large atrium that can be used; once social distancing is not a concern, a smaller room in the building is available, he said.
In Grand Rapids, the move is from the library, which will be closed, to the fire hall.
In Perrysburg Township, the former fire hall was cramped. He called Trustee Bob Mack, who helped him connect with the Rossford Schools superintendent.
The school district has a teacher workday planned for that day, so no students will be in the building. There is a separate entrance to the gym, which is where voting booths will be set up.
“I think it’s going to be a real boon for us long term,” Burton said about the site.
Troy Township could no longer use Otterbein as a site and the new maintenance building will be used instead. The township will move all the equipment out of the building, which is almost the size of a gymnasium, he said.
Temporary parking may be added out front.
“They’re doing everything they can to make that work,” Burton said. “The pandemic has made people, at least in intergovernmental relations, very open to try to help out.”
Just over 300 poll workers are needed for the Nov. 3 election, said Co-Director Carol DeJong.
Poll workers will get paid for the day, which starts at 5:30 a.m. and ends around 9 p.m. They must be there all day, she added. Pay starts at $130.
Both lawyers and CPAs can get credit for working at the polls, DeJong said.
The pay rate for seasonal workers was increased to $15 per hour.
“We are asking for a lot of people to come in to help with early voting and the volume of mail we will be getting in,” Burton said. “And bottom line, exposing themselves to a certain level of risk because of having to work with both large amounts of outside mail as well as the public in the atrium for voting.”
This is a one-time only increase and will return to the lower amount in 2021.
Funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act will be used to pay the added expense.
Paper ballots have been purchased for distribution at polling locations in case power is lost.
“If we had 50 people at the polls ask for paper, that would be pretty high,” Burton said. “It’s to buy you time if you lost power. It’s insurance.”
They can also be used by anyone who doesn’t want to stand in line or use a machine.
Limited curbside voting will be offered.
“For those who have need, obviously we want to provide that service,” Burton said.
Signs with telephone numbers will be in place outdoors at the polling locations for people who want to vote in their vehicles.
Board member Mike Zickar suggested leadership be proactive in communicating what steps will be taken to address the mail and postmark requirements.
“I think you need to be proactive in explaining the steps we’re taking,” he said.
Board member Andy Newlove also is concerned about the misinformation out there and said correct information needs to be shared from a reputable source.
“I just think it’s critical for us to get the facts out,” Newlove said. “What is out office doing, what are we allowed to do.”
For instance, only one drop box is allowed in the county and it is located near the main entrance to the courthouse.
Also at the meeting, the board:
• Rejected a liquor permit petition from Kabob-It as it had an insufficient number of valid registered voter signatures. Petitions from Ninja Hibachi Sushi Steak House LLC and Inside the Five were approved.
• Heard that the Anheuser-Busch company has donated the sanitizer to the state, and 200 gallons will be shared with Wood County for use on Election Day.