DEFIANCE – Premier Bank has pledged $10,000 to Wood County Plays. The funds will be used for the construction of a new playground at Carter Park in Bowling Green.
“This playground will feature an inclusive design that allows children with special needs a place to play and grow along side of their family and friends,” said Margie Harris, treasurer, Wood County Plays. “It will also give safe play for children with sensory, emotional or cognitive disorders a place to play like never before - side by side with their peers.”
“We are proud to support Wood County Plays as they work provide a place where individuals of all ages and abilities can learn through play and enjoy the freedom to interact with their peers,” said Trish Gelsomino, foundation giving coordinator, Premier Bank. “Together we can spread kindness and make our community stronger.”
For more information visit WCPlays.org.