Wood County Park District is catching up on their federal holidays.
In a Tuesday meeting at Carter Historic Farm, the park board discussed how to treat Juneteenth for their employees. They have not met since President Joe Biden made Juneteenth a federal holiday on June 17.
Neil Munger, director of the park district, said the Wood County Commissioners observed Juneteenth on July 2. Going forward, the observed day will be on June 19.
Since the park district did not meet before July 2, they were not able follow the commissioners’ lead.
Munger recommended making Juneteenth a “floating holiday.”
“It’s a regular day for us, employees can take it off if they wish. Or they can float it to another day of their choosing,” Munger said.
Munger said they have four floating holidays in a year. They are Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents Day, Veterans Day and Columbus Day.
Munger said this works out well for the employees. They can decide to turn a midweek day off into a long weekend for them.
This also works out well for the park district. Munger said they don’t have to pay overtime for employees taking the holiday off.
He also said employees do have to use that day before the end of the year. If an employee does not take a day off for a holiday, they lose that day.
Floating holidays are specific for Wood County Park District employees. Munger said he believes the county does not use floating holidays at all.
This setup is familiar to the park district. It has worked out for them so far, he said.
“We haven’t had any big issues, we’ve been using the floating holidays for many years. I think it has worked well and it has been beneficial for both sides,” Munger said.