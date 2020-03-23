Wood County Park District parks and preserves are open

During the stay-at-home order issued by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, park access is considered essential services, according to a news release by the Wood County Park District. All park properties are open daily from 8 a.m. until 30 minutes past sunset.

All Wood County Park District buildings are closed, with the exception of restrooms, which will remain open. Extra care in cleaning is being implemented by the park district.

Visit the wcparks.org website and follow “What’s New,” for up-to-date park information. Check out the new video tour of the Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve available on the website and social media.

All facility rentals and public programs are canceled through May 18. At that time, the situation will be further accessed. All refunds have been issued and will be sent by mail.

The administrative offices at park district headquarters are closed.

All community members are advised to follow public health guidelines. Social distancing, staying at home and proper hand-washing are being advised.