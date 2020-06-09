The Wood County Museum will reopen to the public on July 6.
Hours of operation are Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. The museum is closed on county holidays.
Although the museum was closed since March due to COVID-19, the curatorial team has been hard at work with the installation of our newest exhibit, “People, Places, & Things, billed as a picturesque extravaganza guaranteed to captivate and inspire audiences.
The outdoor rotating porch exhibit and three online exhibits (all available at woodcountyhistory.org) are also available. Additionally, the 32-track Wood County (Non) Driving Tour, featuring local musicians and short narratives about some of Wood County’s most interesting places can be found on the webpage.
Questions can be answered by museum staff by calling 419-352-0967 or email marketing@woodcountyhistory.org. The museum is also on social media.
The grounds are a public park maintained by the Wood County Park District and are open daily at 8 a.m. until 30 minutes past sunset. Further information about the grounds is located on the website (www.woodcountyhistory.org) or in kiosks near the parking lot and herb garden.
The Wood County Museum is located at 13660 County Home Road.