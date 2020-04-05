Volunteers — especially ones with a medical background — are being urged to sign up for a special assignment.
Enlist now in the Wood County Medical Reserve Corps to help with coronavirus needs as they emerge in the future, said Alex Aspacher, the corps coordinator and community outreach coordinator for the Wood County Health Department.
“We don’t know yet exactly what the mission is going to be, so we’re encouraging people to sign up,” Aspacher said.
The program, which currently has about 50 members, may appeal to those in health care who may not be working, he said.
“So many voluntary procedures are not happening right now,” Aspacher said. “Some people have extra time on their hands and just need something to do.”
In the future, general volunteers may be needed, he said. Participants must be 18 or older.
Aspacher said he is mindful of the limitations right now on the older population, which is most vulnerable to COVID-19.
“While I don’t want to rule that out, we would want people to keep their age in mind,” he said.
Aspacher urged others to register now so they are on the roster when needed.
“We just want to know who’s out there and who’s available to help,” he said. “Fill out the application so we’re not doing it on the fly.
“There is some basic training. It takes about two hours and it’s online,” Aspacher said. “The application is not too detailed but it does ask about your career, your background and any other professional certifications you might have.”
Aspacher said that the health department started to beef up the Med Corps last year when it offered You’re the Help until Help Arrives classes in March and September. They involve the basics of how to respond to an emergency.
Some of the emergencies discussed were what to do if you see a vehicle crash or if you were in an active shooter situation, and the basics of how to call 911.
“It encouraged people to start thinking ahead of time on how you would react to a situation,” Aspacher said.
The corps is a national program with a Wood County chapter, he said. The Ohio Medical Reserve Corps is a division of the Civilian Medical Reserve Corps.
It was started after 9/11 when President George W. Bush in 2002 mentioned the program in a State of the Union address.
“Over the years, it’s grown,” Aspacher said, adding that it was used during Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
Locally, corps volunteers served during the 2009 Swine Influenza crisis. They parked cars and directed traffic at some clinics.
To learn more, go to http://woodcountyhealth.org/ep/mrc.html.
Some more information that was provided:
Corps volunteers train individually and with other members of the unit — in order to improve their skills, knowledge and abilities. Sometimes the training is coursework, and other times it is part of a drill or exercise conducted with partner organizations in the community. Continuing education units and credits are even available for some programs.
Many corps volunteers assist with activities to improve public health in their community — increasing health literacy, supporting prevention efforts and eliminating health disparities.
In an emergency, local resources get called upon first, sometimes with little or no warning. Corps members will be ready and able to bolster local emergency planning and response capabilities.
Registration occurs through the OhioResponds system. By registering for the Wood County Medical Reserve Corps through the OhioResponds system, information will automatically be sent to the local unit coordinator.
You can also fill out the paper registration and send it directly to the local unit Coordinator Volunteer Application:
1840 East Gypsy Lane Road
Bowling Green, OH 43402
For more information, contact Aspacher at aaspacher@co.wood.oh.us or 419-352-9212.