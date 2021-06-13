With $2.3 million in funding from the Ohio Department of Transportation, Bowling Green-headquartered District 2 led Ohio in jobs and commerce for the second consecutive year.
The report was given by Pat McColley, district deputy director, at the Wood County Commissioners Tuesday meeting.
“District 2 led the state in jobs and commerce projects for the second year in the state, which is great. I’ll take every job and commerce project we can get,” McColley said.
In 2020 there were nine jobs and commerce projects that received funding. That funding resulted in 2,503 new full-time equivalent jobs. There were also 6,695 FTE jobs retained, $1.3 billion in private capital investment and $23.6 million in roadwork improvements.
McColley said the largest private capital investment project in District 2 was the UPS Fulfillment Center in Henry Township at $200 million.
The most impactful project is projected to be the new Peloton facility, in Troy Township, with $400 million private capital investment and an estimated 2,100 new FTE jobs.
ODOT District 2 serves Wood, Fulton, Henry, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca and Williams counties in Northwest Ohio.
McColley also gave commissioners updates on the major construction projects.
The $185 million Interstate 75 project, between Buck Road to South Avenue, which includes the DiSalle Bridge replacement, is projected to be completed in 2023.
The $17.8 million Ohio 25 project, from Cygnet Road to U.S. 6, is projected to be completed in fall 2022.
The $3 million resurfacing of Route 6, Ohio 235 to Township Road 133, is projected to be completed in July.
The $443,100 resurfacing of Ohio 199, north of Cygnet Road to Route 6, is projected to be completed in September.
The bridge replacement on I-75, between Gypsy Lane Road and Poe Road, at $2.8 million, is projected to be complete in October.
The bridge replacement on Ohio 199, over the North Branch of the Portage River, at $492,000, is expected to be complete September.
McColley also said that ODOT is also doing a study on U.S. 20, as it goes under I-75. He said that one possible option is a diverging diamond.
“There could be a diverging diamond interchange going underneath I-75,” McColley said. “It’s worked out great in Perrysburg. I heard a lot of concerns originally.
“It was after a Perrysburg City Council meeting,” he said. “People were kind of freaking out, but once it opened we got a lot of compliments on it.”
The report also covered traffic volumes, safety and construction.
The traffic volume report went back to March 2020, in order to cover the entire pandemic, and was divided between car and commercial truck traffic for month-to-month comparisons.
When stay-at-home orders were issued in March 2020 the monthly car traffic dropped 24% and truck traffic dropped 3%. April was the low point, when car traffic was down 48% and truck traffic 18%. By July the car traffic was still down 19%, but truck traffic was up by 5% over 2019. This May, the truck traffic was up by 13%, while car traffic is still down 8%.
The state motor fuel tax revenues were originally budgeted to total $1.076 billion, but actually totaled $666 million, for the time period between July 2020 to March 2021.
McColley said that there was an overall increase in fatalities of 7% in 2020, compared to 2019. Pedestrian fatalities were up 29%, intersection fatalities were up 33% and motorcycle fatalities were up 23%.
Commissioner Ted Bowlus asked McColley if he knew why these numbers had increased while the actual traffic was down.
“I personally think it’s distracted driving. You have a lot of people that are much more attached to their cell phones than they used to be. Now that they are back on the road again, I think that’s part of it,” McColley said.
In other business, the commissioners confirmed the promotion of Matt Limes as Landfill Superintendent. He has 21 years of experience working at the facility.
Limes will be part of a June 29 presentation on the Phase 3 expansion of the landfill. The presentation will be followed by a tour of the facility.