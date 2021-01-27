The Wood County jail has received 100% compliance on all the jail standards issued by the Bureau of Adult Detention, according to a news release by Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn.
“Very few jails ever get 100% compliance. This is not only a great accomplishment on a normal year but says a lot about our staff that we did this during a pandemic,” he said.
The sheriff recognized Captain Rebecca McMonigal for her leadership and command of the jail and Lt. Jamison Martinez for heading up the inspection.
The jail was inspected on Nov. 10. The inspection assessed compliance with a group of standards, selected from the standards for jails in Ohio. The group of standards being inspected focused on reception and release, classification, security, housing, sanitation and environmental conditions, communication, visitation, medical/mental health, food service, recreation and programming, inmate discipline, administrative segregation, grievance, staffing and staff training.
An inspector reviewed requested documentation and/or materials, toured selected areas of the jail and talked with various jail staff.
The total actual general housing capacity for the Wood County Jail is 220. On the date of the jail inspection, there were 133 inmates incarcerated.