Independence Health, a partnership between the Toledo Clinic and Wood County Hospital, on Monday will assume all McLaren St. Luke’s Occupational Health Services business operations at 5757 Monclova Road in Maumee.
“Wood County Hospital is pleased to partner with the Toledo Clinic to bring Independence Health Employer Services to area employers. Our goal is to help companies keep their staffs healthy, productive and engaged for the long term,” said Stan Korducki, president, Wood County Hospital, in a news release.
The acquisition will assist Independence Health Employer Services in expanding the level of care and services they will provide to employers in Northwest Ohio. The Maumee location will be the fourth location to meet the needs of local employers to gain better access. Other sites include the following: 4235 Secor Road in Toledo; 28442 E. River Road in Perrysburg; and 838 E. Wooster St. in Bowling Green.
“The Occupational health staff is a multidisciplinary team dedicated to continuing the ongoing commitment of over 30 years of providing care to this community by fulfilling employers occupational medicine needs,” said Mike Ariss, chief executive officer, Independence Health. “We are also excited to introduce new employer services via Independence Health to help employers better manage and reduce their health care spend.”
Services at the Maumee location include the treatment and management of workplace injuries, worker’s compensation claim management, occupational and physical therapy through affiliated partners, pre-employment and annual OSHA, DOT and hazardous materials physical exams, drug and alcohol testing, Medical Review Officer services; Drug-free Workplace program services through affiliated partners, AED and on-site responder training through affiliated partners, immunizations, medical surveillance programs, specialty examinations, annual wellness assessments, laboratory services, respirator clearance evaluations and fit testing, pulmonary function testing/spirometry, audiology testing, hearing surveillance services and muscular-skeletal wellness management.
“We see this initiative as a means to improve the local population’s health and provide area employers greater assurance of employee well-being,” said Michael D’Eramo, chief administrative officer, the Toledo Clinic.
Independence Health is a growing network of independent provider partners working together to improve the health and wellness of our community. It is a partnership between the Toledo Clinic and Wood County Hospital to improve care, expand patient access and reduce medical costs for employers and communities. Learn more at indhealth.org.