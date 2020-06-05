Following Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s announcement this past week, Wood County Hospital has resumed elective surgery procedures immediately.
Wood County Hospital offers hip and knee replacement, weight loss, cataract, gynecological, exploratory, diagnostic, urological, hernia, vascular and a wide range of general surgeries. And soon, the hospital will offer Otolaryngology (E.N.T.) procedures.
Wood County Hospital offers the latest in technology, including robotic surgery with the 4th generation da Vinci Xi, according to a news release. The da Vinci is used to perform a wide range of minimally invasive gynecological, hernia, and urological surgeries. Wood County also uses innovative surgical tools like the plasma blade and LenSx Laser for incredibly precise cataract surgery.
Dr. Carlos Gomez and Dr. Scott Deering perform Anterior Advantage minimally invasive hip replacement that provides faster recovery and personalized knee replacement that tailors the new knee for a better fit. Wood County Hospital uses exclusive technologies to promote the best outcome for their patients.
The hospital also offers weight loss surgery with a Board Certified Surgeon Dr. Peter Lalor. Lalor has performed over 4,000 surgeries in his career and provides a nationally recognized accredited program for successful weight loss surgery.
The hospital is continuing to take all extra precautions to ensure the safety of patients, visitors and staff through masking, extensive cleaning procedures, separation of any suspect coronavirus patients, and social distancing. These precautions are based on the recommendation and guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Ohio Department of Health. Throughout the past months, the hospital has worked to establish a stable supply of appropriate personal protective equipment.
On Monday, the hospital will begin welcoming one visitor per patient, per day at select visitation times. The new policy allows a support person for surgery and in-patient visits.
Anyone who has delayed surgery or a procedure should contact a healthcare provider to discuss if now the time to proceed. Not getting care promptly puts a patient at high-risk for complications later.
Visit the website for most up to date policies and information, www.WoodCountyHospital.org