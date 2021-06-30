Wood County Hospital has announced it will be partnering with Nationwide Children’s Hospital to bring additional resources and care to pediatric and neonatal patients.
The two organizations have signed a formal affiliation to work together.
“This affiliation allows pediatric patients an expanded level of expertise and resources offered by Nationwide Children’s in Columbus, Ohio right here in Bowling Green,” Stan Korducki, president and CEO of WCH, said in a press release. “The combined resources of WCH and Nationwide Children’s will build upon the tremendous care already provided by our current pediatricians, obstetricians and emergency room physicians.”
As part of the affiliation, WCH providers will receive advanced education and training, as well as direct consultation with pediatric specialists at Nationwide Children’s. This will assist WCH in meeting the needs of our providers and their patients and families. Nationwide Children’s physician and nursing teams will collaborate on protocol development, education initiatives, and clinical development.
“Our hospitals will work together to recruit pediatricians for our local pediatric practice, Wood County Medical Associates, which will directly impact the quality of care available at WCH,” Korducki said. “At WCH, we are always seeking to improve, and Nationwide Children’s gives us a chance to raise our level of expertise in pediatrics.”
Nationwide Children’s will also work with Wood County Hospital to explore local pediatric research opportunities, and participation in clinical trials and other research activities.
“We’re honored to partner with Wood County Hospital and collaboratively work alongside their team of quality healthcare providers. We look forward to lending our pediatric expertise to support and enhance the local care offered in Bowling Green, Ohio,” said Dominique LaRochelle, manager, Regional Business Development, Nationwide Children’s Hospital.
Wood County Medical Associates providers focus on pediatric development, wellness and conditions for babies, children and teenagers in an outpatient setting. If the need arises, the emergency department has highly trained medical professionals to care for children around the clock with direct access to consult with a Nationwide Children’s physician.
All Wood County Hospital pediatricians and obstetrics nursing staff are Neonatal Resuscitation Program certified and pediatric nursing staff are certified in Pediatric Advanced Life support.