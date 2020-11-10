Wood County Hospital is not overrun with coronavirus cases, as other hospitals around the state are, according to the president.
There were two hospitalization cases on Tuesday and zero on Sunday, said Stan Korducki.
“It kind of ebbs and flows and that has been the characteristic of the epidemic since it started,” he said.
Health officials across Ohio on Monday joined Gov. Mike DeWine for a press conference and warned of a dark winter, with limited intensive care unit beds if a new surge in coronavirus cases is not curbed in the next few weeks.
In the past week, one out of every 373.8 Ohio residents tested positive for COVID-19.
The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Ohio has risen over the past two weeks from 2,332.57 new cases per day on Oct. 25 to 4,466.86 new cases per day on Nov. 8, according to the COVID Tracking Project.
Wood County’s daily coronavirus statistics are on page 2.
Wood County residents should remain vigilant in wearing face masks, practicing social distancing and washing hands, Korducki said.
He uses a pyramid image to describe how the coronavirus affects people differently.
Picture the top with a smaller number of stones and bottom with a larger number of stones, he said.
The base represents most of the COVID-19 cases.
“You have it, you’re given comfort measures from your physician and most people recover at home or in their dorm room,” Korducki said.
That top of the pyramid represents a small number of people with the coronavirus who will become acutely sick and require hospitalization, he said.
“The conundrum is, you don’t know, if you catch it, if you’ll be at the top or bottom of the pyramid so you need to be careful,” Korducki said.
The hospital will stay in “incident command mode,” which it has been in since March, he said.
Elective procedures are still available and Korducki urged anyone who is sick from other ailments to not avoid the hospital or a physician’s office.
“We have very good safety measures,” he said. “We’re very, very careful.”
Korducki said he is optimistic about Monday’s news of a Pfizer vaccine with a 90% effective rate.
“It’s really very promising,” he said.
The pandemic has changed and fast-tracked the vaccine creation process, Korducki said.
“It’s made Americans and people all over the world innovate. In our country, one of the things we’ve done is re-engineered the vaccine development process.”
The FDA, he said, changed its approach from ultra-conservative so that scientists can find something in a year or less and not two to four years.
(The Associated Press contributed to this story.)