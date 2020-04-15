Starting Thursday, Wood County Hospital will require all patients entering its facilities and medical offices to have a properly worn face covering.
This will prevent the spread of coronavirus for those that may be carrying the virus but are asymptomatic, meaning they show no symptoms so they are unaware they are a carrier.
It is yet another step in slowing the spread and protecting staff and patients, according to a news release by the hospital.
The CDC recommends the use of facemasks in all public settings where social distancing is hard to maintain.
The hospital is asking for donations of handmade facemasks created following the CDC guidelines.
They are to be made from cotton fabric with ties or elastic ear loops and must cover the nose and mouth completely. Details can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html
Donations can be made by calling 419-354-8992.