Wood County Hospital has been recognized as a 2022 Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital.
Compiled by the Chartis Center for Rural Health, this annual recognition program honors outstanding performance among the nation’s rural hospitals based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance Index and highlights hospitals that are leading the way in care and utilize strategies and innovation to deliver higher quality care and better outcomes within rural communities.
“We are thrilled and grateful for this important recognition. Wood County Hospital is blessed to have an amazing staff that works tirelessly with our Medical Staff to deliver great care. The dedication of these professionals through the pandemic to provide excellent, efficient and safe care to patients from the communities we serve merits special notice,” said Stan Korducki, president, Wood County Hospital. “Our goal is to constantly advance great care, and expand access to our service area.”
“Despite unprecedented adversity rural providers continue to display resiliency and a steadfast commitment to their communities,” said Michael Topchik, national leader, the Chartis Center for Rural Health. “Honoring the Top 100 is one of the high points of our year. We are delighted to recognize the exceptional performance and innovation of this year’s recipients, particularly in light of the extraordinary challenges facing America’s rural health safety net.”
Over the course of the last 12 years, the index has grown to become the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. Based entirely on public data and utilizing 36 independent indicators, the index assesses rural hospitals across 8 areas of performance, including market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charge and financial efficiency.
Founded in 1951, Wood County Hospital is a private, not-for-profit general acute care facility, licensed for 196 beds, that serves a population of over 85,000 in Wood, Henry, Seneca, Sandusky and Hancock counties. Wood County Hospital is fully accredited by the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Health Care Organizations.